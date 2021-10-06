Sets of Katrina Kaif-Starrer Taken Down? Dir Sriram Raghavan Explains Why

The film's set was reportedly erected in Mumbai's Film City (Goregaon East). Raghavan added that their shoot's schedule was delayed since they couldn't secure permission to shoot at night.

"Well, we were supposed to start in mid-September and then go ahead with another schedule in October. We did not get the permission to shoot, as most of it has to be done at night as per the requirements of the film," Sriram Raghavan said.

Previously, the shoot for Sriram Raghavan's film was postponed after Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

In an interview with SpotboyE, the Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi had said, “We were supposed to start shooting from April 15. But Katrina caught corona. So, the shooting schedule has been called off."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will reprise her role as Agent Zoya Humaini in the Tiger 3.