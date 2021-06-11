Riz Ahmed-Backed Study Questions Portrayal of Muslims on Screen

Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Riz Ahmed, known for his performances in Sound of Metal and The Night Of, has launched a multi-layered initiative for Muslim representation in media, in partnership with the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the Ford Foundation and Pillars Fund, as per a report by Variety.

The initiative, "Missing and Maligned", is powered by USC Annenberg’s new study on Muslim representation in media, which found that less than 10% of high-grossing films from 2017-2019 had a Muslim character on screen, with less than 2% of those characters having speaking roles.