'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Jai Bhim' to Release in Theatres For Suriya's Birthday

The actor will be celebrating his 47th birthday on 23 July.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim both skipped theatrical releases and went directly to Amazon Prime Video for OTT streaming. With the actor's birthday being on 23 July the two films will be screened in selected theatres across Tamil Nadu from 22 July to 24 July.

Suriya was one of the first actors to release his films on OTT platforms. He released the two films under his banner 2D entertainment and both films are critically acclaimed.

Soorarai Pottru is a film that is inspired by true events. It is directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad with Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. This film is inspired by the book 'Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.'

Jai Bhim is also inspired by true events. In the film, Suriya portrays the role of a lawyer. The film also stars Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead. The film is about the marginalised community and the plight that they face from society at large.

The actor will be celebrating his 47th birthday on 23 July and his fans are waiting with bated breath to view the films in the cinemas for the first time.

