'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Jai Bhim' to Release in Theatres For Suriya's Birthday

Jai Bhim is also inspired by true events. In the film, Suriya portrays the role of a lawyer. The film also stars Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead. The film is about the marginalised community and the plight that they face from society at large.

The actor will be celebrating his 47th birthday on 23 July and his fans are waiting with bated breath to view the films in the cinemas for the first time.