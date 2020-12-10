Sonu Sood Tops UK South Asian Celeb List for COVID-19 Efforts
Priyanka Chopra, Lily Singh and Armaan Malik are also on the list.
Sonu Sood has topped a list of 50 Asian Celebrities in the World for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Published by UK weekly Eastern Eye, the list celebrates artists who have made a positive impact on society.
Reacting to the news Sood said,
"As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen; it was an instinct that came from within."Sonu Sood, Actor
Earlier this year, actor went viral on social media for his efforts at transporting and helping Indian migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for. It was my responsibility as an Indian, which I did. I think all the love of the people which I received was simply their wishes and prayers. Once again, I won’t stop till my last breath,” he added.
YouTuber and TV host Lily Singh is second on the list for “her pathbreaking journey, remarkable output and entertaining audiences most when they needed it”. British pop singer Charlie XCX, who is of Indian origin, takes the third spot, followed by singer Armaan Malik and Priyanka Chopra. Actor and producer Mindi Kaling, TV actor Surbhi Chandna and actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani round off the top 10 celebrities on the list.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her acting debut with Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Amitabh Bachchan and Booker Prize nominee Avni Doshi are among the others on the list.
(With inputs from PTI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.