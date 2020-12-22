Sonu Sood Reacts to Temple Built in His Honour in Telangana

Villagers put a tilak on the 'idol' and also performed aarti. A banner put up in the temple reads 'Real hero of India Sonu Sood Temple'. Another small statue of Sonu Sood has been placed near the main bust, along with some photos of him.

Local leader Giri Konda Reddy told the publication, "Sonu Sood deserves a temple as a presiding deity for helping countless people during the lockdown and even now". Singing praises about the actor, the villagers also said that Sonu Sood has always been there for the needy.

Reacting to this Sonu Sood tweeted, "Don't deserve this sir. Humbled".