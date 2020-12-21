Sonu Sood on Why Chiranjeevi Refused to Beat Him in Action Scene
Sonu Sood spoke about how 2020 changed his professional and personal life.
Sonu Sood recently spoke about how South superstar Chiranjeevi had hesitated to 'beat' him while they were shooting an action scene for a film.
During a virtual session of We the Women on Friday (18 December), Sood spoke about how 2020 changed his personal and professional life. During the coronavirus lockdown, Sonu Sood had come as a saviour for those who were facing innumerable difficulties. From sending stranded migrant workers to their hometowns to helping out the needy, the actor's philanthropic work has been recognised far and wide.
"Many filmmakers are approaching me with lead roles now. Currently, I have four-five brilliant scripts in hand. These are new beginnings and I hope they will be nice and fun".Sonu Sood, Actor
Sonu Sood recounted that during the shoot of his upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, Chiranjeevi had hesitated to beat him up during an action scene given his newfound image as a 'hero'. “We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’". He said if he does that people will curse him.
Sood added, "There was another sequence wherein Chiranjeevi was placing his feet on me, but that too was reshot". The actor also said that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script to fit his new image, so he has to shoot his portions again.
During the lockdown, Sonu Sood had launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country.
He said he believes there was some force guiding him during the lockdown period. “Blessings of my parents worked and I was able to connect with thousands of people. There was some kind of inner voice that made me do what I did. I didn’t know how I would do it but once we started, everything just happened".
