Come if You Have Nerves of Steel: Sonu Sood to Outsiders
Sonu Sood spoke about nepotism in the film industry.
The debate around nepotism in the film industry doesn't seem to die down. In an interview to India Today, actor Sonu Sood has weighed in on the ongoing ‘insider-outsider’ debate in Bollywood, saying that star kids will have easier access than those who don’t belong to the film industry.
“When an outsider comes to the city and makes it big, it makes us very proud and gives every newcomer hope. But when something like this happens, it leaves all of us heartbroken.”Sonu Sood
The actor's advice to newcomers in the industry is to be strong. He said, “So the only thing I can tell outsiders coming into this industry is that come only if you have nerves of steel and don’t expect miracles to happen. Just because you look a certain way or have a good physique doesn’t mean somebody from a production house will spot you and cast you in their next film.”
He added, “A star kid, in that aspect, will obviously have easy access. The father will just pick up the phone and speak to the director or the producer of the film and they will get a break. Tomorrow if my kids want to be in this industry, perhaps it will be easy for them.”
