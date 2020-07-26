Come if You Have Nerves of Steel: Sonu Sood to Outsiders

The actor's advice to newcomers in the industry is to be strong. He said, “So the only thing I can tell outsiders coming into this industry is that come only if you have nerves of steel and don’t expect miracles to happen. Just because you look a certain way or have a good physique doesn’t mean somebody from a production house will spot you and cast you in their next film.”

He added, “A star kid, in that aspect, will obviously have easy access. The father will just pick up the phone and speak to the director or the producer of the film and they will get a break. Tomorrow if my kids want to be in this industry, perhaps it will be easy for them.”