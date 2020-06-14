After helping a large number of migrants reach home safely, Sonu Sood has stepped forward to help his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. He had come to Mumbai to shoot a web series when the lockdown was announced in March and has been stranded in the city ever since.According to a report in Navbharat Times, Sonu Sood assured him that he’d send Rajan back to his hometown of Satna before 18 June.The Munnabhai MBBS actor told the publication, “Sonu Sood’s work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare.”He added that he is still in touch with Sanjay Dutt. “I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone. One of my disciples paid Rs 45,000 for three months. I also got help from the RSS as they gave me ration,” he said.On 6 June, Sonu Sood also arranged for buses for Idli vendor of Tamil Nadu to go back home. A video of a woman thanking him with aarti emerged on social media.The actor has started the Ghar Bhejo Initiative with his friend Neeti Goel. Sonu’s fans were in awe of his kindness and hard work. “This is what people with privileges do for others!!! He has all my respect. I wish him more success! The society needs more of him. Bollywood actors should learn something from him,” read a comment. “His deeds look so genuine, unlike others who do it for publicity,” read another comment. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.