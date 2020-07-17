Sonu Sood Contributes 25,000 Face Shields to Maha Police Personnel

Sonu Sood, who has been actively working towards helping migrant workers reach their homes safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, has made yet another generous donation. The actor donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police personnel.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to share the news and thank Sonu Sood for the gesture. He shared a picture of the two and tweeted, “I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel.”

Sonu replied to the state home minister on Twitter, saying, “Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind #OurRealHeroes @DGPMaharashtra.”