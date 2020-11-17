Sonu Sood Appointed Punjab State Icon By Election Commission

Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India, as per a report by PTI. A statement quoting Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said his office had sent a proposal to the ECI in this regard and they approved the same.

Sonu Sood hails from the Moga district of Punjab, and during the coronavirus lockdown he helped thousands in distress. The actor arranged for food and shelter for migrant workers who were stranded in different parts of the country following the sudden lockdown. Sood even helped several migrants reach their hometowns.