Sonam Kapoor Shares Childhood Pics With Harsh Varrdhan on His Birthday

The first photo shows Sonam and Harsh playing together, while the second has Sonam, Rhea and Harsh chilling on a bean bag. The childhood photos are followed by pics from Sonam's wedding.

Arjun posted a photo of himself, sister Anshula and his cousins Harshvarrdhan and Shanaya posing with their grandmother. Arjun captioned the pic as, “Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while you're at it).” Sonam commented to Arjun's post, “So sweet love you both so much.”