Empathy Is the Need of the Hour: Sonam Comes to Kanika’s Defence
Sonam Kapoor chastised those criticising Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. She claime that when the singer returned on 9 March, India was going about business as usual and many even celebrated Holi on 11 March.
The ‘Baby Doll’ singer announced on 20 March that she had contracted the coronavirus after returning from the UK. Many deemed Kanika careless and irresponsible after it was reported that she had failed to self-quarantine on arrival and had attended three parties, including one with top bureaucrats like Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh, before being diagnosed.
When a journalist on Twitter accused Sonam of condoning negligence, the actor clarified that she was merely encouraging people to have more empathy instead of berating Kanika.
Sonam also pointed out that she had chosen to self-isolate after recently returning to Delhi from London. She detailed her experience with authorities in the UK and India and clarified that while neither she nor husband Anand Ahuja were exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, the couple has chosen to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure since they live with elderly relatives.
Earlier Rishi Kapoor took a dig at both Kanika Kapoor and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor tweeting, “Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di!” (Some Kapoors are facing tough times these days. I am scared. I pray to god to protect other Kapoors, hope they don’t do anything bad)
In an interview with Times of India, Kanika dismissed rumours that she tried to doge airport authorities by hiding in the washroom, calling them “silly”. She explained that she was screened when she arrived at Mumbai airport on 9 March but showed no symptoms associated with the coronavirus. She claimed that she then flew to Lucknow on 11 March because there was no government advisory to self-isolate at the time.
Kanika has been booked for negligence by the Lucknow police. A criminal complaint was filed against her before a Bihar court on Saturday, 21 March, accusing her of neglecting and disobeying an order issued by a public servant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
