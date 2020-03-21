Empathy Is the Need of the Hour: Sonam Comes to Kanika’s Defence

In an interview with Times of India, Kanika dismissed rumours that she tried to doge airport authorities by hiding in the washroom, calling them “silly”. She explained that she was screened when she arrived at Mumbai airport on 9 March but showed no symptoms associated with the coronavirus. She claimed that she then flew to Lucknow on 11 March because there was no government advisory to self-isolate at the time.

Kanika has been booked for negligence by the Lucknow police. A criminal complaint was filed against her before a Bihar court on Saturday, 21 March, accusing her of neglecting and disobeying an order issued by a public servant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.