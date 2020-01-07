Shaken by Repeated Attacks on Educational Institutions: Sonali

“The rage that is building does not bode well for all of us and I find myself unable to dismiss my fears. Myriad questions crowd my thinking, with no clear answers. Are there any?” she added imploring Indians to “pledge to stem the violence and learn to choose peace” on the country’s 70th Republic Day.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill have erupted across India ever since it was passed on 11 December. Violence broke out at JNU on the night of Sunday, 5 January as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.