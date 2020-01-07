Shaken by Repeated Attacks on Educational Institutions: Sonali
Sonali Bendre has said that current events in India and around the world have made her afraid of what the future may hold for her young son. The actor shared a note on Instagram in which she referred to the violence that has broken out in educational institutions across India such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University amidst protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
“As a parent as I look out at the world today and I am uncertain of what the future holds for my child. Yes, I am very disturbed – the world is on fire quite literally. What should have been a chance for an open dialogue turned into a violent push of certain ideologies. The repeated attacks on educational institutions has shaken me and young India,” she wrote.
“The rage that is building does not bode well for all of us and I find myself unable to dismiss my fears. Myriad questions crowd my thinking, with no clear answers. Are there any?” she added imploring Indians to “pledge to stem the violence and learn to choose peace” on the country’s 70th Republic Day.
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill have erupted across India ever since it was passed on 11 December. Violence broke out at JNU on the night of Sunday, 5 January as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
Ajay Devgn has also reacted to the incident saying that “it is all very sad” but he wasn’t sure how to comment because of “conflicting” reports. The actor told PTI,
“Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it's just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear,” he added.
