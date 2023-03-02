‘Sometimes We Do Films To Pay the Rent, Help a Colleague’: Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore spoke about how actors did films in their careers for money.
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore spoke about how actors did films in their careers for money, to pay rent, or even to help a colleague as gears up for her next release Gulmohar which releases on 3 March on Disney Hotstar.
Sharmila in her interview with Mojo Story revealed: "We did some films for paying the rent or some for helping out a colleague. There were different reasons for making a film."
"If there is a good script, we didn't have scripts back then except in the case of Satyajit Ray, so if we got a good narration, we would be so excited that money wasn't any consideration. So there were many reasons why we did a film," she added.
She also spoke about her husband's reaction to the controversial photoshoot in which she wore a bikini: "I had already met Tiger. He was travelling, so I sent him a telegram that this is what has happened, so he wrote back saying, ‘You must be looking very nice’, which was a huge support."
“I kept doing things people didn’t understand,” she said.
She also spoke about what it was like to act in films from a young age, saying she wasn't "conscious" of the camera."
The veteran actor is acting in a movie after 12 years.
Sharmila Tagore
