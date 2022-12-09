‘Some Male Actors Have Said They Don’t Want to Do a Taapsee Film’: Taapsee Pannu

Talking about her first production, Taapsee shared, "This was not at all planned. My partner, Pranjal and I were actually toying around with a lot of different ideas but this was definitely not one of them. It so happened that I'd already said yes to Vishal when he brought the script to me. Just a few months before it was supposed to go on floors I thought it'll be nice to step-in. Because it's a very controlled film, I wanted to be a part of it as more than just an actor."

When asked about her journey and the rise of female film producers in the past few years, Taapsee said that she has seen a significant change in the film industry in comparison to how it was ten years back.