‘Some Male Actors Have Said They Don’t Want to Do a Taapsee Film’: Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in 'Blurr', which is her first project as a producer.
Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming psychological thriller Blurr, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah . Directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions and Outsiders Films, the film premiered on ZEE5 on 9th December. The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to her about her film, its take on mental health, why she chose thriller as a genre for her first production, being an outsider in the Hindi-film industry, and more.
Talking about her first production, Taapsee shared, "This was not at all planned. My partner, Pranjal and I were actually toying around with a lot of different ideas but this was definitely not one of them. It so happened that I'd already said yes to Vishal when he brought the script to me. Just a few months before it was supposed to go on floors I thought it'll be nice to step-in. Because it's a very controlled film, I wanted to be a part of it as more than just an actor."
When asked about her journey and the rise of female film producers in the past few years, Taapsee said that she has seen a significant change in the film industry in comparison to how it was ten years back.
"I was always told that an actress' shelf life, the prime of her time, is only five to seven years. After that you have to move on to playing supporting roles of a sister, friend, bhabhi, or a mother. Cut to now, I still feel like there's so much more to explore that I can go on for probably, however, long I want to today. So, that itself is change in front of my eyes,"Taapsee, added.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Taapsee Pannu Blurr
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.