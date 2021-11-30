Don't Need Religion as a Backdrop For Everything: Soham Majumdar on 'Dhamaka'
Soham Majumdar speaks about working with Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka.
Actor Soham Majumdar is currently basking in the success of Dhamaka. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in a lead role. Soham is the construction worker's voice, and he spoke to The Quint about how his role was unique.
"When Ram (Madhvani) sir approaches someone for a role, I don't think there's much of a choice. Everyone would love to collaborate with him. Even I wouldn't have hesitated at all, but the only apprehension I had post Kabir Singh was that I shouldn't be typecast. I didn't want to play the typical Bengali guy in Hindi films. In Kabir Singh as well as Dhamaka, my characters weren't Bengalis. I was also offered a number of 'best friend' roles, but I gave them a pass as I didn't want to fall in a bracket. I was waiting, and then something as exciting as Dhamaka came my way".
Soham also elaborated on the process that he went through to get the right accent. "It was initially discussed that my character should have a Bihari accent. But then I researched a bit, and being close to Bihari people, and with all due respect, it's not that revolution is in their blood per se. So then we decided to make this character hail from Madhya Pradesh. In order to make the film accessible to all, we didn't stick to a heavy accent from the state, but that was when Ram sir really heard me out".
When asked about how the character's religion isn't highlighted in Dhamaka Soham said, "It's very important to say what is important. I don't think we need religion as a backdrop for everything. It's more about the voiceless getting a voice".
