Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have requested people to give them privacy.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have recently announced their divorce after seven years of marriage. According to reports, the couple issued an official statement, calling it a "difficult decision" and urging people to give them privacy.

As per a report by Page Six, the couple shared, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source told the publication, "Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The duo was reportedly last seen together in June in Hoboken. Sofia was visiting Joe on the sets of his upcoming project with Vince Vaughn.

Sofia and Joe got married in Florida in November 2015. The couple celebrated their seventh anniversary last year.

