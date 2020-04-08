Sobhita Self Styles for Cosmopolitan’s ‘Work From Home’ Issue
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has featured as the cover girl of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. Adhering to the norms of social distancing, no professional make-up artists and photographers were used for this shoot. Instead, Sobhita has styled and photographed the cover image herself.
The idea to do this kind of a cover was Sobhita’s brainchild. This amplifies the theme of the issue - work from home, a reflection of the current lockdown and social distancing people are going through because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sobhita spoke about the creative process that went into clicking the picture on her Instagram account. She shared a picture of the cover and wrote, “I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house.”
“It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform.”An excerpt from the caption posted actor Sobhita Dhulipala’s.
Her caption further states: “I spent the last couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant. Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity. Cheers to joy that is multiplied by the spirit of sharing. Cheers to women rooting for women. :) @cosmoindia @nandinibhalla.”
Cosmopolitan's work from home issue is populated with actors who have shared their views and experiences about being indoors to fight the pandemic. Sonali Bendre has shared how kindness catapults good mental health, while Purab Kohli can be seen displaying visceral affection for his books. Arunoday Singh, Huma Qureshi and Vijay Varma, too, share aspects of the lockdown.
Actor, author, and cancer survivor, Sonali Bendre Behl speaks to Cosmo India about the power of kindness and human connection, especially in times of distress. “It is now, more than ever, that we need to look out for the people in our ecosystem and offer whatever help we can,” she says. “We may feel we are insignificant in the larger scheme of things, but it’s these small acts that are like drops in an ocean,” she adds.
The actor also shared the question and answer she did with the magazine.
Cosmo: How important is it for all of us to be kinder during the times of crisis?⠀
Sonali Bendre: It’s always a good time to give back, it’s not just about now. As for me, it’s not a new situation. The only newness is that everyone else is in isolation, too. Two years ago, I was barely meeting anyone. I constantly sanitized my hands, wore a mask and was neuro-compromised, wasn’t going out. I stepped out occasionally for a walk, and would meet absolute strangers, who would be kind to me on the road. Their kindness made a huge difference to my day. It made me think, do we really need to have someone dying to show some kindness? The same rule applies to our current situation; we don’t really need a crisis to be kind. We can just be kind.
The caption to Purab Kohli post reads: “Page 10: A few days before actor Purab Kohli (@purab_kohli ) announced that he might be infected with a mild case of the Covid-19 virus. Cosmo India spoke to the avid reader about some of his favourite books. When we reached out to Purab this morning, he said he is feeling better and not contagious anymore. We wish him a speedy recovery! Meanwhile, keeping him company in this self-isolation have been some fabulous books. If you’re looking for an engrossing read to curl up with, Purab’s list of literary gems—which range from fiction to children’s books—will inspire you. #CosmoWorkFromHome.”
Cosmo India: What are some book(s) you’re enjoying reading in social isolation?
Purab Kohli: “There have been times in my life when I’ve read two books at the same time. But right now, I’m in the midst of four! I suspect it’s panic reading. I was already reading two before the world shut down, and started two others in the past week. So I’m reading Anyone Can Do It—Building Coffee Republic from Our Kitchen Table by Sarah and Bobby Hashemi, 1421: The Year China Discovered America by Gavin Menzies, The customs of the Kingdoms of India by Marco Polo, and lastly a book I was probably drawn to due to the current scenario and have only just started two days ago, Birds Art Life Death: The Art of Noticing the Small and Significant by Kyo Maclear.
C. And how did you end up picking them up?
PK: “Different reasons. But all four have come out of a massive book clearance out my wife, Lucy, is doing. We are building a new bookshelf, and have converted the old one into children’s storage. I had been eyeing Anyone Can Do It—Building Coffee Republic from Our Kitchen Table for a while, as I embark on a small business venture myself. 1421: The Year China Discovered America was recommended.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)