Sobhita Self Styles for Cosmopolitan’s ‘Work From Home’ Issue

Actor, author, and cancer survivor, Sonali Bendre Behl speaks to Cosmo India about the power of kindness and human connection, especially in times of distress. “It is now, more than ever, that we need to look out for the people in our ecosystem and offer whatever help we can,” she says. “We may feel we are insignificant in the larger scheme of things, but it’s these small acts that are like drops in an ocean,” she adds.

The actor also shared the question and answer she did with the magazine.

Cosmo: How important is it for all of us to be kinder during the times of crisis?⁠⠀

Sonali Bendre: It’s always a good time to give back, it’s not just about now. As for me, it’s not a new situation. The only newness is that everyone else is in isolation, too. Two years ago, I was barely meeting anyone. I constantly sanitized my hands, wore a mask and was neuro-compromised, wasn’t going out. I stepped out occasionally for a walk, and would meet absolute strangers, who would be kind to me on the road. Their kindness made a huge difference to my day. It made me think, do we really need to have someone dying to show some kindness? The same rule applies to our current situation; we don’t really need a crisis to be kind. We can just be kind.