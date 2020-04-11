Are You Ready for ‘Hum Paanch’ to Be Back?
A still from ‘’Hum Paanch’.
A still from ‘’Hum Paanch’.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Are You Ready for ‘Hum Paanch’ to Be Back?

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Hum Paanch, a popular sitcom from the 90’s, will soon see a re-run on national television. Zee TV took to Twitter and dropped a hint to their audience about what’s in store for them.

The caption accompanying the tweet reads: “Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga! Are you ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again ?” The Ekta Kapoor production had first aired on national television from 1995 to 1999 on Zee TV. It has been written by Imtiaz Patel.

Loading...

Actors Ashok Saraf played the role of Anand Mathur while Shobha Anand played the role of his wife as Bina Mathur. Vandana Pathak, Rakhi Vijan, Bhairavi Raichura, Amita Nangia and Priyanka Mehra,played the role of their five daughters. Vidya Balan, too, made a brief appearance on the show.

Also Read : Doordarshan Is the Most Watched Channel, Thanks to the Re-Runs

In an interview he gave to Pune Mirror, Ashok Saraf said that he was happy about the show being aired again. Ashok also praised Imtiaz Patel’s writing prowess and the characters he wrote, which were a key element of the show.

“Imtiaz could write one episode on a single line that he read in a newspaper.”
Actor Ashok Saraf as to to Pune Mirror. 

Rakhi Vijan, who played the role of Sweety Mathur on the show, told The Tribune (Lifestyle) that these days are an ideal time for the show to come back and entertain its audiences. she reminisced. She made her debut as an actor at the age of 16 through this role.

“I remember clearly, we entertained the audience for nine long years and with every episode the TRP’s went higher. ”
Rakhi Vijan, as told to The Tribune (Lifestyle)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

Loading...