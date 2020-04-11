Are You Ready for ‘Hum Paanch’ to Be Back?
Hum Paanch, a popular sitcom from the 90’s, will soon see a re-run on national television. Zee TV took to Twitter and dropped a hint to their audience about what’s in store for them.
The caption accompanying the tweet reads: “Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga! Are you ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again ?” The Ekta Kapoor production had first aired on national television from 1995 to 1999 on Zee TV. It has been written by Imtiaz Patel.
Actors Ashok Saraf played the role of Anand Mathur while Shobha Anand played the role of his wife as Bina Mathur. Vandana Pathak, Rakhi Vijan, Bhairavi Raichura, Amita Nangia and Priyanka Mehra,played the role of their five daughters. Vidya Balan, too, made a brief appearance on the show.
In an interview he gave to Pune Mirror, Ashok Saraf said that he was happy about the show being aired again. Ashok also praised Imtiaz Patel’s writing prowess and the characters he wrote, which were a key element of the show.
Rakhi Vijan, who played the role of Sweety Mathur on the show, told The Tribune (Lifestyle) that these days are an ideal time for the show to come back and entertain its audiences. she reminisced. She made her debut as an actor at the age of 16 through this role.
