Are You Ready for ‘Hum Paanch’ to Be Back?

Hum Paanch, a popular sitcom from the 90’s, will soon see a re-run on national television. Zee TV took to Twitter and dropped a hint to their audience about what’s in store for them.

The caption accompanying the tweet reads: “Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga! Are you ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again ?” The Ekta Kapoor production had first aired on national television from 1995 to 1999 on Zee TV. It has been written by Imtiaz Patel.