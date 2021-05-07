Sitar Player Prateek Chaudhuri Dies of COVID Aged 49

He also revealed that Prateek was recovering well and was scheduled to be discharged. "He was doing improvements with his health,as he was also admitted to GTB with Debu ji and was to be discharged from Hospital on Monday, when I last spoke him, but was totally distressed & broken with the death of his father. So so sad! Prateek, sorry, we tried everything (sic)," he tweeted.

Prateek Chaudhuri belonged to the Senia Gharana of music. He was also a professor at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. He is survived by his wife Runa and children Rayana and Adhiraj.

People took to social media to mourn the loss. Classical dancer Sharmistha Mukherjee expressed her 'heartfelt condolences', and tweeted,"Shocked to hear that sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri passed away due to Covid. Few days back, the family lost his father maestro Pt. Debu Chaudhuri. A great loss to the world of Sitar.Also a personal loss to me as Prateek was a good friend."