Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Laid to Rest With Police Honours

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Friday said that the legendary singer would be laid to rest with full police honours, The News Minute reported. The Chief Minister said that the singer holds a place in the hearts of the people not only from Tamil Nadu but across the nation.

According to The News Minute, in a condolence note, the CM remembered the songs sung by the singer for the two former chief ministers from AIADMK, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

He said, “I am saddened by hearing about the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He was the gift of god for this 20th century. He held a very important place in the heart of former late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) who waited for SPB to sing the well known ‘Aayiram Nilave Vaa’.”