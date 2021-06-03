Singer Neeti Mohan and Husband Nihaar Pandya Welcome Baby Boy

He further expressed his gratitude to doctors and family. "Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'.. With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always," he concluded.

During an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show, Nihaar had recalled the day he met Neeti. He revealed that his friend was a part of a band that Neeti was associated with but only met her at that friend's wedding. "Surprisingly, I met Neeti at that friend's wedding in Goa. I met Neeti formally, and I was in love with her," he said. The couple tied the knot in February 2019 in Hyderabad.

Neeti made her Bollywood debut with the song Ishq Wala Love in the 2012 release Student of the Year. She went on to lend her voice to songs in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Raanjhanaa, and many other films. She won the RD Burman Award for the songs Jiya Re and Ishq Wala Love, in 2013.

Nihaar Pandya is a model-turned-actor who featured in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.