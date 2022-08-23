‘Miss You So Much, It Hurts’: Late Singer KK’s Family Share Tributes on B'Day

On singer KK’s birthday (23 August), his wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna and his daughter Taamara posted tributes for him on social media. Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) passed away on 31 May at the age of 53 after his live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.

Jyothy captioned her post, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts.”