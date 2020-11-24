Singer Isaivani in BBC Inspiring Women List; Pa Ranjith All Praise

Isaivani is a gaana singer in India, a form that emerged from the working class neighbourhoods of North Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Isaivani has excelled in what is considered a male-dominated space. In a statement BBC said, "To perform on the same stage as other popular male singers can be considered an achievement by itself. Isaivani has successfully broken an age-old tradition, which has led other young female gaana singers to come forward and express themselves".