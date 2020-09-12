Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Passes Away at 35
Aditya Paudwal was also a music composer.
Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya has passed away at the age of 35. As per reports, he was suffering from kidney ailments for the past few months and had been hospitalised because of that. The cause of his death is reported to be kidney failure.
Confirming the news on Facebook Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you".
