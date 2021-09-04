Mumbai Police Are Handling Sidharth Shukla's Report Cautiously
Why Mumbai police is being cautious after Sidharth Shukla's death
The untimely death of television star and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shocked everyone. 'How can such a healthy and active person die so suddenly,' is the question some of his fans have been asking. But if police sources are to be believed, it is clear from the post-mortem report that Sidharth died of heart attack.
Sidharth died late on Thursday at his residence in Mumbai. His body was taken to Cooper Hospital for further examination. After completing the post-mortem, the hospital submitted its report to the investigating officer at the Oshiwara police station. But taking a lesson from the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, this time the Mumbai Police has gone through the entire process very carefully.
According to the post-mortem report, the doctor has also kept his opinion pending about the 'cause of death' in Sidharth's case. Sidharth's viscera has been preserved according to procedure and has been sent to Kalina Forensic Lab for further investigation.
The police say that no hasty decision will be taken on Sidharth's death. A histopathological study and chemical analysis of samples taken from Sidharth's body will also be carried out and only then will the cause of death be ascertained. Before that, the police wants to avoid reaching any conclusion. However, it's been reported that no external and internal injury marks have been found on Sidharth's body.
The Oshiwara police have recorded the statements of Sidharth's mother, sister and brother-in-law. According to reports, the family members suspect no foul play regarding Sidharth's death. The family has also rejected any angle that the actor was under any sort of mental pressure. The family has also made it clear that they do not want any kind of rumours to be raised about the actor's death.
In 2020, the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had caught everyone's attention. Sushant's body was found hanging from a fan in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. As soon as the police reached the spot, Sushant's body was removed and placed on the bed, these pictures went viral. Following this several questions were raised about the manner in which the case was handled. It was alleged that a proper protocol of investigation was not followed after Sushant's death. Additionally, while filing the Accidental Death Report, the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh shared the information in a hurry by holding a press conference.
Since comparisons between Sushant and Sidharth's untimely deaths were raised on social media, the Mumbai police is being cautious before issuing any official statement regarding the case. It's been reported that top officers of the police department are closely monitoring the investigation. This is why Sidharth's fans will have to wait for the forensic report to know the reason behind the actor's death.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.