Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah Is My Last Image of Vikram: Vishal Batra

Vishal Batra also talked about the scene from Shershaah that left a lasting impression on him, “One scene which has stayed in my mind and I would specifically mention that scene - you must remember when Vikram was posted in Sopore and you wanted to sip a cup of tea and you go to a vendor and he has a son."

He added, "The way you really speak about what the son is doing and if he wants to study or where he wants to go in life... I think Vikram had the same character. Vikram was a loving and very caring guy. I think that is very beautiful and what I liked about the movie.”