Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah Is My Last Image of Vikram: Vishal Batra
Vishal Batra said that Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Vikram Batra is his last image of his brother.
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah released on 12 August on Amazon Prime. In the Vishnu Vardhan directorial, Sidharth portrays the role of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred on duty during the Kargil War. In an interaction with Sidharth, Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra commended the actor on his performance.
Kiara Advani, who played Vikram Batra's partner Dimple Cheema in Shershaah, shared the interaction on Instagram with the caption, "A heartfelt conversation between the reel Captain Vikram Batra and real Vishal Batra on the journey of Shershaah eternally grateful for the support of the Batra family and @batra7478."
Impressed by his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra, Vishal said to Sidharth, “Let me very candidly share with you, when I met you for the first time, you were very charming."
"While it was during the transition when we started making the movie, underneath your charming personality, we found an actor who is very seasoned. And at that point of time, we decided that you are the right choice for getting Vikram on the screen. I think the way you got into the complete nitty-gritty and details of him as an individual is really worth appreciating."Vishal Batra, Brother to Captain Vikram Batra
Vishal Batra also talked about the scene from Shershaah that left a lasting impression on him, “One scene which has stayed in my mind and I would specifically mention that scene - you must remember when Vikram was posted in Sopore and you wanted to sip a cup of tea and you go to a vendor and he has a son."
He added, "The way you really speak about what the son is doing and if he wants to study or where he wants to go in life... I think Vikram had the same character. Vikram was a loving and very caring guy. I think that is very beautiful and what I liked about the movie.”
He also revealed that seeing Sidharth Malhotra in the uniform reminded him of his brother. “Of course, I had all those emotions running in my body and I could sense that Vikram is standing in front of me,” Vishal said.
“Whenever I now think of Vikram and I see the man in uniform, because I couldn’t see Vikram during the last combat, so the last image now I have is you.”Vishal Batra
Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. The movie is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.