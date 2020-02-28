Not Ashamed to Admit I’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to talk about her struggle with body image and the constant comments she receives on her appearance. In a recent post, she wrote, “Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey.”
Shruti Haasan has been trolled online on various occasions for getting plastic suregery.
Talking about self-love and how she has consciously tried to make changes, she said, “The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill . I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too.”
Haasan got a lot of support on Instagram. Screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar wrote, “Hear hear!!!”
Actor Dino Morea also commented, “so well said. Live life on your terms.”
Another user defended the plight of celebrities, “I dont know why people are so insensitive commenting on body shaming.. even there are millions of people who are stout and unhealthy too. Juts because celebrities are in limelight they are being criticised”
Fans could not stop showing their support for Haasan, “Absolutely love this , so relatable to many and thank you for being so real and honest shrutz , this only means magic will happen and truly believe that and god damn love yourself immensely cause.”
