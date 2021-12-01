We Were Kids: Shreya Ghoshal as Netizens Find Old Tweets With Twitter CEO Parag
Shreya Ghoshal had earlier congratulated Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal on his appointment.
Shreya Ghoshal has reacted to Twitter finding old tweets from her friend Parag Agrawal, who took over as Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after Jack Dorsey's resignation. Shreya had then congratulated Parag on 29 November. Soon after, netizens dug up older conversations between the childhood friends.
Shreya reacted to the same and tweeted, “Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! (You guys are digging up so many tweets from childhood!) Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! (10 years ago!) We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh. (Don’t friends tweet at each other? What time pass is this?)”
Twitter users had shared tweets from Parag that read, “@shreyaghoshal Nice DP! Kya haal chaal hai? (How are you?)” and “@shreyaghoshal lambi drives pe tu hamesha yaad aati hai :) aur kya chal raha hai? (I always think of you on long drives. How have you been?)”
Some also shared tweets from Shreya, one of which read, “Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost!! Foodie n traveller.. a Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga .. It was his bday ystrday ! Wish him pls.” The tweet is dated 23 May 2010.
Shreya Ghoshal had reacted to Parag’s tweet about the note he sent to his company, and had tweeted, “Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news.”
Parag Agrawal and his wife are also close to Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay. In the note Parag posted, he thanked Jack Dorsey for his “continued mentorship and friendship.”
