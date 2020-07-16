Shraddha Pens a Note for Fans on Crossing 50M Mark on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, became the fourth Indian to gain more than 50 million followers on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note to thanks her fans for their love.

After Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, Shraddha crossed the 50 million mark and shared the image of her handwritten note for her fanclubs. Sharing it in English, Hindi and Marathi, she wrote, "To all my dearest, sweetest, gems, babudis, fan clubs and wellwishers, I have been through all the videos, posts and edits that you have made with so much love and I am so so humbled and overwhelmed!"