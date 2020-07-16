Shraddha Pens a Note for Fans on Crossing 50M Mark on Instagram
Shraddha became the fourth Indian to gain 50 million followers on the social media platform.
Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, became the fourth Indian to gain more than 50 million followers on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note to thanks her fans for their love.
After Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, Shraddha crossed the 50 million mark and shared the image of her handwritten note for her fanclubs. Sharing it in English, Hindi and Marathi, she wrote, "To all my dearest, sweetest, gems, babudis, fan clubs and wellwishers, I have been through all the videos, posts and edits that you have made with so much love and I am so so humbled and overwhelmed!"
"I am here because of you all. I wish you lots and lots of love right back along with peace and happiness. Please take the best care of yourselves, spread peace and kindness and keep shining bright!"Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.
