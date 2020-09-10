Should Rhea Have Allowed a Depressed Man To Consume Drugs?: Ankita

Ankita continued saying that she has full faith in the Maharashtra government and police and all the investigating agencies of the country. "Though when some lingos like "Sautan" and "widow" were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016".

Speaking about Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's arrest and the support she has been getting for displaying immense strength, Ankita said, "Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time".

