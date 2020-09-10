Should Rhea Have Allowed a Depressed Man To Consume Drugs?: Ankita
Ankita Lokhande pens a note clarifying whether she feels Sushant died by murder or suicide.
Ankita Lokhande took to social media on Wednesday, 9 September, to write that she wanted to clarify her stance about whether Sushant died by suicide or was murdered. Ankita also said that she didn't hold anyone responsible for his death, rather she stood by a family that was grieving.
"I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies", wrote Ankita.
Ankita continued saying that she has full faith in the Maharashtra government and police and all the investigating agencies of the country. "Though when some lingos like "Sautan" and "widow" were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016".
Speaking about Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's arrest and the support she has been getting for displaying immense strength, Ankita said, "Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time".
Ankita Lokhande added that on one hand Rhea was coordinating with the doctors for Sushant's treatment and on the other 'coordinating drug logistics for him'. "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him".
The actor also raised questions as to why Sushant's family was not informed about his depression as well as his issues with drugs.
"As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn''t because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate," she added.
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to a drugs probe linked to Sushant's death.
