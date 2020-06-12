Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo is out on Amazon Prime Video and audiences couldn’t be more excited. This will be the first major Bollywood movie to skip the big screen entirely and release directly on streaming services, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that's keeping cinemas shut across India.Director Shoojit Sircar told The Quint that he is a little nervous owing to the digital release but says he is relieved since there won’t be any box office numbers involved. He says that the process of releasing the film online required a round of convincing from Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.Despite Quirky Characters ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Falters in Parts“After October, I got a response from the people that they didn’t like it. Some said that they couldn’t sit until the interval but there are people who said they really liked it. Even Gulabo Sitabo is a simple story. It’s a social satire and I have attempted this for the first time. A satire can go either way. I just hope that the audiences like it,” says Shoojit Sircar.Talking about the film releasing on streaming services, Shoojit Sircar says that he was taken aback by the reaction from the exhibitors. Watch the video to find out more.Here’s How Amitabh Transforms Into Mirza in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.