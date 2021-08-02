Shilpa Shetty's Absence From 'Super Dancer 4' to Cost Her Rs 2Cr: Report

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges of the reality show Super Dancer 4, has reportedly skipped shoot ever since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested. Karisma Kapoor was roped in as Shilpa's replacement for one episode. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will be seen as special guests soon.

Amidst rumours of Shilpa exiting the show, sources told the publication that the channel has taken no such decision. Shilpa is reportedly expected to return in a month's time after the case settles down.