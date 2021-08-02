Shilpa Shetty's Absence From 'Super Dancer 4' to Cost Her Rs 2Cr: Report
Shilpa Shetty has reportedly skipped Super Dancer 4 shoot ever since Raj Kundra was arrested.
Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges of the reality show Super Dancer 4, has reportedly skipped shoot ever since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested. Karisma Kapoor was roped in as Shilpa's replacement for one episode. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will be seen as special guests soon.
Amidst rumours of Shilpa exiting the show, sources told the publication that the channel has taken no such decision. Shilpa is reportedly expected to return in a month's time after the case settles down.
The report also states that Shilpa's absence is going to cost her nearly Rs. 2 crore. A source added that Shilpa is the highest paid judge on the show, making around Rs. 18-22 lakhs per episode. With two episodes being aired every week, the actor is reportedly looking at a loss of nearly Rs. 2 crore, that is if she manages to return in the next three weeks.
Raj Kundra was arrested in a case related to the creation and publication of pornographic material.
