Shilpa Shetty Files Defamation Suit in HC Against Media Outlets
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged connection to the publication of porn films.
Actor Shilpa Shetty has filed a defamation suit against 29 media personnel and media houses in the Bombay High Court, for 'doing false reporting and maligning her image'. The complaint is in connection to reporting about the pornography case involving her husband Raj Kundra, reported ANI.
The actor has also moved the Court to restrain the publication of 'incorrect, false, malicious, and defamatory' content against her on websites or social media, reported Bar and Bench.
The hearing for the case has been scheduled for tomorrow.
Bar and Bench also reported that New Indian Express, India TV, Free Press Journal, NDTV, Facebook, and Instagram are among the parties mentioned in the plea.
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July for an alleged connection to the creation and publication of pornographic material. A Mumbai court had also extended the judicial custody for Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe by 14 days.
According to ANI, The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra, and their company Viaan Industries for violation of Insider Trading rules.
A Mumbai Crime Branch official had earlier told ANI that Shilpa Shetty hadn't been given clean chit in the case and forensic auditors will look into all transactions involved.
