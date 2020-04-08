Shilpa Shetty Applauds Healthcare Workers on World Health Day
On the occasion of World Health Day, Shilpa Shetty Kundra extended gratitude to healthcare workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, with a series of illustrations on Instagram. Shilpa said that she came across the illustrations and compiled them in a video and shared.
The actor commended the ‘bravery, resolve, and resilience that they have demonstrated amid this pandemic.’
“Came across these wonderful illustrations recently that speak of their selflessness so beautifully, and fell in love with them. Once again, thank you so much for your service.
Precaution is better than cure, #InstaFam stay home stay safe, because HEALTH IS WEALTH,” read the caption.
Richa Chadha too shared a message for her fans on social media, asserting the importance of good mental health on World Health Day. She shared a picture of her meditating in her house and also shared resources for everyone to practice meditation during this period.
“My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad,” wrote Richa along with her photograph.
