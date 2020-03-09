Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Bring Home Daughter Samisha
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra with their son and newborn daughter Samisha.&nbsp;
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra with their son and newborn daughter Samisha. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Bring Home Daughter Samisha

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra became parents to Samisha on 15 February through surrogacy. Now, the couple and their son Viaan were spotted outside the Mumbai international airport with the newborn. Shilpa waved at the paps as she held her daughter. The family posed for photos too.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their children Viaan and Samisha.&nbsp;
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their children Viaan and Samisha. 
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Shilpa with her newborn daughter.&nbsp;
Shilpa with her newborn daughter. 
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Shilpa and Samisha.&nbsp;
Shilpa and Samisha. 
(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : Our Angel: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Welcome Baby Girl Samisha

Loading...

On 21 February, Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl. She shared a photo on Instagram wherein the baby’s tiny hands can be seen holding on to Shilpa’s finger. The baby’s face is not visible. In the caption, Shilpa explained the meaning of her daughter’s name ‘Samisha’ in detail.

She wrote, “Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra”

Also Read : Shilpa Shetty Says She Had Always Prayed for a Daughter

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...