Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Bring Home Daughter Samisha

On 21 February, Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl. She shared a photo on Instagram wherein the baby’s tiny hands can be seen holding on to Shilpa’s finger. The baby’s face is not visible. In the caption, Shilpa explained the meaning of her daughter’s name ‘Samisha’ in detail.

She wrote, “Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra”