Shilpa Shetty Says She Had Always Prayed for a Daughter

In her social media post, Shilpa explained the meaning of Samisha, her baby girl’s name. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family” wrote Shilpa in her Instagram post. In her interview the actor also revealed that she had come up with her daughter’s name when she was 21 and that she had always prayed for a daughter.