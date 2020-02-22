Shilpa Shetty Says She Had Always Prayed for a Daughter
On Friday, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy. The couple reportedly welcomed their second child on 15 February, and the actor posted a photo with the news on her Instagram account yesterday. Shilpa and Raj have named their daughter Samisha.
In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said that they had been trying for a second child for five years and that she had also signed two films when she got the news in February that they were going to be parents again. After hearing the good news, Shilpa cleared her schedules for the whole month.
In her social media post, Shilpa explained the meaning of Samisha, her baby girl’s name. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family” wrote Shilpa in her Instagram post. In her interview the actor also revealed that she had come up with her daughter’s name when she was 21 and that she had always prayed for a daughter.
