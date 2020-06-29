Sushmita Sen’s comeback show Aarya, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, has been getting a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as Bollywood. The actor is also being highly praised for her restrained performance. Shilpa Shetty is the admirer of the show and of Sushmita.Shilpa shared a throwback photo of her and Sushmita along with a long appreciation post on Instagram. She began by writing, “This Lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate, if you do then acknowledge and also Praise. I feel, we are so miserly with praise... so (Sunday) binge watched #Aarya, and I have to say I’m soooo sooo happy to see you back (with a bang) Sushmita Sen”.Was Writing My Own Rocky When ‘Aarya’ Came As A Saviour: SushmitaShilpa added that she loved Sushmita’s nuanced performance. Referring to the old photo, Shilpa continued, “Lots has changed since this photo, what’s not, is your your indomitable spirit Sush, your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love. Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my Tigress... you have conquered and how! Wishing you all the luck my friend”.Other celebs have also been all praise for Aarya. Anupam Kher took to Twitter to write that Sushmita is the “soul of the show”.‘Aarya’ Review: Sushmita Shines in a Show That Struggles With Pace We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.