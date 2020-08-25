Shibani Denies Being the 'Mystery Girl' Outside Sushant's House

Actor-model Shibani Dandekar has cleared the air on Twitter after she was assumed to be the 'mystery girl' spotted outside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's building on the day that he died.

She also clarified that the woman in the pictures was neither her nor designer Simone Khambatta.

Replying to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani wrote, “This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hatred."