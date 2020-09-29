Shekhar Kapur Appointed President of FTII Society

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday, 29 September, appointed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the new President of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and as the Chairman of FTII Governing Council, as per a report by ANI.

Shekhar Kapur’s tenure will be for the remaining period of three years. Kapur succeeded B.P. Singh, who was the last President of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council.

The Film and Television Institute of India is an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is aided by the Government of India.

Among the notable alumni that FTII boasts are Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Jaya Bachchan.