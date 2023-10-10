ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised Due to Food Infection; Hosts Live From Hospital

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised Due to Food Infection; Hosts Live From Hospital
Days after the release of her latest film, Thank You For Coming, actor Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised. According to reports, the actor contracted an infection during the film's promotions and is currently recovering from food poisoning.

Shehnaaz is admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Rhea Kapoor, the producer of Thank You For Coming, reportedly paid a visit to the hospital to check on the actor's health.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had also conducted a live session from the hospital to give her fans updates on her health. During the session, the actor said, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. (Everyone’s time comes and goes, and this has happened in my case as well. It will come again after some days.) Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hua hai mujhey food infection. (I wasn’t well. I had a sandwich, wasn't well. I have a food infection.)"

A fan shared a recorded video of Shehnaaz's Instagram live on X (formerly Twitter). Have a look:

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who also has a cameo in the film, commented during the live session and wrote, “Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain (everyone is watching the film and appreciating it).”

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The coming-of-age drama also stars Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz, and Kusha Kapila in key roles.

Topics:  Shehnaaz Gill 

