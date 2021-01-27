Shehnaaz Celebrates Her B'Day With Sidharth Shukla; Shares Videos

Shehnaaz Gill turned 27 on Wednesday, 27 January.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill turned 27 on Wednesday, 27 January. She took to Instagram to share a couple of videos of her midnight birthday celebration. Sidharth Shukla was part of the party.

In one of the videos Shehnaaz can be seen asking her friends to sing the birthday song as she gets ready to cut the cake. In another video, Sidharth, on the count of 27, throws Shehnaaz in the swimming pool.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “Love u all.”

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaaz also took to Instagram to wish his sister with an adorable video. “For u my sister Happy birthday song by shehbaz badesha music @gskillzofficial @monty_hunter_rudeboy,” Shehbaaz captioned the video. Shehnaaz reshared it and wrote, "love u brother so cute 🥰 happy birthday to me. @badeshashehbaz.”

