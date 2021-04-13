I am Finally Getting the Roles That I Want to Do: Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul talk about how OTT platforms have transformed acting roles that come to them.
The trailer for Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans dropped recently and it's quite gripping. Armed with a ensemble cast that includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shefali Shah among others, the project explores jealousy, entitlement, and toxicity in relationships.
Kayoze Irani directed Ankahi, the last of the four stories, which stars Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul. Kaul plays the role of photographer with a hearing impairment and Shefali's daughter also has a similar condition.
"I thought I won't be able to do it when I got the script but then Kayoze and our sign language teacher made it so easy. He would teach us and then we made games out of. It wasn't just learning it for the film but understanding sign," says Manav Kaul. Shah too shares the same feeling about learning sign language.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.