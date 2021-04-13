I am Finally Getting the Roles That I Want to Do: Shefali Shah

The trailer for Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans dropped recently and it's quite gripping. Armed with a ensemble cast that includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shefali Shah among others, the project explores jealousy, entitlement, and toxicity in relationships.

Kayoze Irani directed Ankahi, the last of the four stories, which stars Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul. Kaul plays the role of photographer with a hearing impairment and Shefali's daughter also has a similar condition.