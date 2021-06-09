She Will Always Be a Star: Boman Irani Mourns Mother's Demise
In a social media post, Boman Irani talked about his mother's advice to him and her love for food and films.
Actor Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo Irani passed away on 9 June. The 3 Idiots actor shared the news on social media and wrote that 'Mother Irani' played the role of both parents since she was 32.
Sharing a picture of Jerbanoo, he wrote, "Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32. What a spirit she was."
Recalling childhood memories, he added,"Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn’t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. ‘Don’t forget the popcorn’ she would say." He also added that his mother was passionate about food and movies, and could 'fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb'.
"She always said ‘You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.' 'Make people happy' She said," he continued.
He also revealed that she had asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango the night before and concluded with, "She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be.......A Star."
Many celebrities including actors Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Ritvik Sahore, and content creators Ashish Chanchlani and Prajakta Koli, expressed their condolences under the post.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.