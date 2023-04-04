'She Was More Than Who She Dated': Zeenat Aman Remembers Parveen Babi

Aman wrote about their "uncanny" resemblance, "I’d like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday. Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as “Parveen ma’am”.



She spoke about the rumours of rivalry, "Naturally the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan."



Also, talking about the late actor's mental health struggles: "Parveen’s struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes”, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece."



Ending the note with, "She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart. Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was."

On the other end, Zeenat has delivered several blockbusters in her career. Some of the iconic films in which she has worked include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among many others.