She Was a Director's Actor: Shyam Benegal Remembers Surekha Sikri

Benegal adds that she was a quiet person by nature and extremely professional.

"She was a director's actor. What was marvellous about her was that, owing to her theatre background, she would come absolutely prepared. Theatre actors are a breed apart. So disciplined. Surekha Sikri wouldn't just prepare her lines, she would also take care of her costumes and make-up. She wouldn't depend on anybody. She had those qualities. Surekha never showed any temperament or wasted your time. When we would give her lines and explain her roles, she would internalise them. She would come to the sets 100% ready. Others would make mistakes but not Surekha. Be it her timing, cues or lines, Surekha would never go wrong. She was a quiet person. She came, did her work and went", the filmmaker says.