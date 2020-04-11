Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna for His Comment on Sonakshi
Shatrughan Sinha has slammed actor Mukesh Khanna for his comment that reruns of Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan will help “people like Sonakshi Sinha.”
Mukesh Khanna, who starred as Bhishma in Mahabharat, had said in an interview that the reruns will “help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas”. People like her don’t know who lord Hanuman got Sanjivani for,” he had said.
Reacting to this statement, Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan questioned whether Mukesh Khanna was an expert on Ramayana.
Here’s an excerpt of what Shatrughan said in an interview to the Times of India.
Shatrughan also said that not answering a question on Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu, and that she didn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.
Mukesh’s comment on Sonakshi was in reference to the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (2019) where Sonakshi was unable to choose between the options of Sugriv, Lakshman, Sita and Ram, when asked who Hanuman had brought the sanjeevni booti for. She had been at the receiving end of trolls at the time.
Earlier, Mukesh’s Mahabharat costar Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Krishna, had also defended Sonakshi and said that there was no point in targeting only Sonakshi when there might be a whole new generation which does not know details of Indian heritage and its literature.
“There’s always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, soft and empathetic way; and it is received better too. Seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy,” he had said in an interview to the Times of India.
