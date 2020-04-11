Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna for His Comment on Sonakshi

Shatrughan Sinha has slammed actor Mukesh Khanna for his comment that reruns of Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan will help “people like Sonakshi Sinha.”

Mukesh Khanna, who starred as Bhishma in Mahabharat, had said in an interview that the reruns will “help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas”. People like her don’t know who lord Hanuman got Sanjivani for,” he had said.

Reacting to this statement, Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan questioned whether Mukesh Khanna was an expert on Ramayana.

Here’s an excerpt of what Shatrughan said in an interview to the Times of India.