Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalised in Mumbai; Son Luv Sinha Shares Health Status

Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital due to a 'strong fever,' his son Luv Sinha announced on Sunday. The exact time of his hospital admission is unknown, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
Luv Sinha stated that Shatrughan Sinha had a 'strong fever' and mentioned to PTI that he will also undergo his annual health checkup while at the hospital.
"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well," Luv told the media portal.
Luv denied claims about there being any surgery. He said: “I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure,” he said.
The 77-year-old actor is known for his films Dostana and Kalicharan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)