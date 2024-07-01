Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalised in Mumbai; Son Luv Sinha Shares Health Status

"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well," Luv told the media portal.

Luv denied claims about there being any surgery. He said: “I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure,” he said.

The 77-year-old actor is known for his films Dostana and Kalicharan.