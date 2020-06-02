As Sonakshi Sinha turns a year older, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send love and warm wishes to the actor. From father Shatrughan Sinha to Alia Bhatt, many actors shared a special message.Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, “This week is very special for my family, as we have a lot to thank for during this lockdown period.The family got to really spend some good quality time together. Today we all celebrate our darling @sonakshisinha Sona's birthday. May she always be positive & abundantly blessed.”Actor Preity Zinta posted a picture with Sonakshi on Instagram. "Happy Birthday my darling Sona. Wish you all the wonderful things, today and always. Keep Smiling and shining always. Love you loads @aslisona," she wrote.Huma Qureshi too extended birthday greetings to Sonakshi by posting a picture with her on her Instagram stories. Huma wished her as she wrote, "You are...this friendship..how to...Love...Dosti.." along with the picture. "Don't want to use words, you know what I mean..right@aslisona," she further wrote.Dia Mirza surprised Sonakshi with a special gift as Dia donated the plantation of 11 trees at the Sunderban National Park, West Bengal for her.Here are some other wishes that poured in for the birthday girl. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.