Shashi Tharoor Sings 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se'; Javed Akhtar Reacts

On Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor caught everyone's attention after he tweeted a clip of him singing during his current trip to Jammu and Kashmir. Tharoor, who is in the state as a part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information technology, attended a cultural programme hosted by Doordarshan in Srinagar.

On the insistence of fellow Members, Tharoor sang Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' from Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman-starrer Ajnabee.